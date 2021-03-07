Trecora Resources (TREC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TREC opened at $7.73 on Friday. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

