Tri-Continental Co. (TY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 25th

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Tri-Continental stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.41. Tri-Continental has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

