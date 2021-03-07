Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s previous close.

TCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.03.

Shares of TSE TCN opened at C$12.24 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$5.45 and a twelve month high of C$13.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.44.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

