TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) CEO Sells $810,995.43 in Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 25,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $810,995.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,491,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.80. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $188.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in TriMas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

