Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT Raised to $43.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price objective boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCOM. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. New Street Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $41.85.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

