TUI AG (LON:TUI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 240 ($3.14).

TUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of TUI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get TUI alerts:

TUI stock traded down GBX 23.30 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 413.30 ($5.40). 6,305,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,722,036. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23. The stock has a market cap of £4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.85. TUI has a 1-year low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 628.89 ($8.22). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 371.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 367.34.

In related news, insider Peter Krueger purchased 39,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £42,439.41 ($55,447.36). Also, insider Friedrich Joussen sold 395,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total transaction of £1,951,408.68 ($2,549,527.93).

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.