Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 817.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,599,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425,321 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $51,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,055,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,638,000 after buying an additional 318,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $31.04 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 3.01.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

