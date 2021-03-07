Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Short Interest Up 33.9% in February

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 23,680,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the January 28th total of 17,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.95. 22,346,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,273,676. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68. Twitter has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,112. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,930 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 2,931.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Twitter by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $85,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,064 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

