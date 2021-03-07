Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.73.

TWTR opened at $66.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of -48.51, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.68.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 12,032 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $675,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,112. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Twitter by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,311,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $71,036,000 after buying an additional 391,313 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $939,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,009,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

