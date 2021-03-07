Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Shares Gap Up to $379.56

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $379.56, but opened at $424.00. Tyler Technologies shares last traded at $418.61, with a volume of 12,639 shares.

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.22.

The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $442.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.90.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,957. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total value of $8,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,077,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,552 shares of company stock worth $45,184,077. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 52.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

