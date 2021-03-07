U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.03

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 3807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLCA shares. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $39,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,160 shares of company stock worth $163,708. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,528 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

