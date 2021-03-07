UBS Group Boosts Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $275.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $190.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBNY. Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $222.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $231.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.52 and its 200 day moving average is $126.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Signature Bank by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

