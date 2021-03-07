UBS Group Reiterates €147.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER)

UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €137.73 ($162.03).

Shares of DHER opened at €103.10 ($121.29) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €124.59 and its 200 day moving average is €108.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion and a PE ratio of -21.42. Delivery Hero SE has a 12-month low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23.

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

