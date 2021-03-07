UBS Group Reiterates €48.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €47.66 ($56.07).

DPW stock opened at €40.72 ($47.91) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.33.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

