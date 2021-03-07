UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SHNWF has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schroders from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schroders presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Schroders stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.52.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

