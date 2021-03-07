UMB Financial Co. (UMBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

UMB Financial has raised its dividend payment by 20.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. UMB Financial has a payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

UMB Financial stock opened at $91.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $92.15.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UMBF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

In other UMB Financial news, CAO David Carl Odgers sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $64,954.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,891.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $30,794.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,852 in the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

