United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.243 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

United Bancorp has increased its dividend by 23.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. United Bancorp has a payout ratio of 44.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UBCP opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a market cap of $89.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.41. United Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 20.44%.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 23, 2020, it operated through a network of nineteen banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.