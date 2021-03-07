Universal Display’s (OLED) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $275.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $251.29.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $189.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.75. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 84.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,302,000 after buying an additional 37,377 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 23.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,254,000 after acquiring an additional 377,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 60.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,708,000 after acquiring an additional 526,921 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,214,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Universal Display by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,387,000 after purchasing an additional 74,897 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

