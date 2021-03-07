Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNM. Barclays assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an underweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.25.

Unum Group stock opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 18,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $505,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,040 shares of company stock worth $1,206,311. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

