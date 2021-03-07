Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UPLD. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.89.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, insider Rodney C. Favaron sold 25,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $1,215,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,042,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 4,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $228,633.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 434,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,136,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,546 shares of company stock valued at $14,730,725. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 298,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,679,000 after buying an additional 17,081 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter worth $1,745,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 28.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 28,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 31.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

