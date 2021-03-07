Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $3,964,106.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,283,124 shares of company stock valued at $23,866,106 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000.

Upstart stock traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,469. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.76. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $105.58.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

