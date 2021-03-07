Urban Outfitters, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -468.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.13. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $38.03.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.