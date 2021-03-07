US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 335.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 199,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

