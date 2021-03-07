US Bancorp DE Has $76,000 Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASR. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 123,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 363,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,145,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of ASR opened at $171.30 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $82.08 and a one year high of $190.25. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.74.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.73 by ($13.92). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

