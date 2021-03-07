US Bancorp DE Has $81,000 Stake in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,690,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,152,000 after acquiring an additional 194,598 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,242,000 after buying an additional 525,654 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 848,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,287,000 after buying an additional 150,184 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,833,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $69.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average is $37.78. Atkore International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $71.29.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.