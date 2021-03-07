US Bancorp DE Purchases 775 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 86.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $46.69.

