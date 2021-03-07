US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Quidel were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 391.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 465.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $151.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $73.01 and a 1-year high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Quidel from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.17.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $917,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,699.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

