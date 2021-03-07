US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.20. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $44.13.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. On average, research analysts predict that US Ecology will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Ecology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

