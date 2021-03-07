USD Coin Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 7th. USD Coin has a market cap of $8.98 billion and $1.22 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,638.55 or 0.03282446 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00022437 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USDC is a token. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 9,160,511,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,978,505,026 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

