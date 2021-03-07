Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Valeo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Valeo from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

VLEEY opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Valeo has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 2.18.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

