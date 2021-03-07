ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.84

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.84 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 19.11 ($0.25). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), with a volume of 596,870 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of £13.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.84.

Get ValiRx alerts:

In related news, insider Martin Lampshire purchased 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £10,120 ($13,221.84).

About ValiRx (LON:VAL)

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and associated biomarkers for cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, an anti-cancer therapeutic that is in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other indications of hormone induced unregulated growth, including endometriosis; VAL301, a reformulation of VAL201, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of women with endometriosis; and VAL401, a reformulation of generic drug Risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for ValiRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ValiRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.