Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 751,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,746,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after buying an additional 158,239 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 40,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.