Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 271,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41,830 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,212,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after buying an additional 392,218 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,140,000 after buying an additional 194,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

