Van ECK Associates Corp Has $135,000 Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,022,000 after buying an additional 1,340,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WestRock by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,791,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,103,000 after buying an additional 146,630 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,964,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in WestRock by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,587,000 after buying an additional 1,023,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in WestRock by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,393,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,167,000 after buying an additional 33,636 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of WRK opened at $50.68 on Friday. WestRock has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

