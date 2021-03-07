Van ECK Associates Corp Has $218,000 Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,170,000 after purchasing an additional 767,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,638,000 after acquiring an additional 566,388 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,359,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,408,000 after acquiring an additional 488,625 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,655,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,706,000 after acquiring an additional 417,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

FR opened at $42.87 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The business had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

