Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Avista were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Avista by 3.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Avista by 320.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 37,391 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Avista by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Avista by 34.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 417,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,233,000 after buying an additional 107,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 17.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. Avista Co. has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 97.13%.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $378,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 176,841 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,566 shares of company stock valued at $587,726. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti raised shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

