Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 232 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $173.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.49. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,316.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

