Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,015,000 after buying an additional 854,644 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in The Allstate by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,584,000 after buying an additional 73,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Allstate by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after buying an additional 244,365 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Allstate by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after buying an additional 1,497,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 12.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,325,000 after buying an additional 267,571 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL opened at $111.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $112.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.