Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,049 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CEVA were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 77.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

In other CEVA news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $2,072,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $2,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,203. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,258.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

