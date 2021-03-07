Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of research firms have commented on VNDA. TheStreet raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas Watkins sold 5,818 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $107,865.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $1,633,286.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,535 shares of company stock worth $2,115,252. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $18.25 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

