Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.2% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.1% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 466,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,874,000 after purchasing an additional 168,154 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,607. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $224.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.84.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

