Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,951,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,671,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,208,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,468. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $304.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.42.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.