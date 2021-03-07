Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,403,000 after buying an additional 157,897 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,294,000 after acquiring an additional 351,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,595,000 after acquiring an additional 129,997 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,748,000 after acquiring an additional 116,592 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,770,000 after purchasing an additional 331,479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.96. The company had a trading volume of 763,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,703. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $219.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.03.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.