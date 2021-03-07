Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $23.24 on Thursday. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $911.01 million, a PE ratio of -40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

