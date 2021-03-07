Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $332.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $298.00.

VEEV stock opened at $254.79 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $325.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $2,862,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $605,784.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,025.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,380. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,986 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,655,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

