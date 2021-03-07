Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Up 58.2% in February

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 700,500 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the January 28th total of 442,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Venus Concept by 23.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 53,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the fourth quarter valued at about $683,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VERO opened at $2.37 on Friday. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $126.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.62.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VERO. Oppenheimer upgraded Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

