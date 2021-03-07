VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Receives $1.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.90.

VEON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ VEON opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. VEON has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.00.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. VEON had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that VEON will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. FMR LLC grew its stake in VEON by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in VEON by 31.0% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 55,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in VEON by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,970,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in VEON by 0.6% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,027,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 124,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in VEON by 8.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

