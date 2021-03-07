Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verastem were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Verastem by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Verastem by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Verastem by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Verastem by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 255,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. Verastem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $376.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

