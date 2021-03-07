Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Buys Shares of 482 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,681,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,931,000 after buying an additional 18,364 shares during the period. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 398.7% during the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 912,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,967,000 after buying an additional 729,633 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM opened at $150.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $154.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.