Veriti Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 4,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,519,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,047,000 after buying an additional 202,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $78.52. 58,548,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,660,223. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.11 billion, a PE ratio of 106.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $21,347,280. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

